Swedbank AB Decreases Position in AECOM $ACM

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,475 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in AECOM were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AECOM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. AECOM has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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