Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.37% of AAON worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in AAON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in AAON by 195.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AAON by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,462 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 34.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 281,288 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAON's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Trending Headlines about AAON

Here are the key news stories impacting AAON this week:

Positive Sentiment: AAON posted record Q1 2026 sales of $496.9 million, up 54.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose to $0.48, both ahead of expectations. Article Title

AAON posted record Q1 2026 sales of $496.9 million, up 54.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose to $0.48, both ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 40% to 45% and gross margins of about 27% to 28%, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Article Title

The company raised 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 40% to 45% and gross margins of about 27% to 28%, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Backlog jumped 107.4% to a record $2.1 billion, driven by strong demand from the data center market, which investors are viewing as a long runway for growth. Article Title

Backlog jumped 107.4% to a record $2.1 billion, driven by strong demand from the data center market, which investors are viewing as a long runway for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management said improving production throughput and higher utilization are starting to support margins, suggesting more operating leverage ahead. Article Title

Management said improving production throughput and higher utilization are starting to support margins, suggesting more operating leverage ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted the stock’s move is also being fueled by AAON’s role as a “picks-and-shovels” supplier for the data center build-out, reinforcing the growth narrative. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,580. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,241. 18.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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