Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,322 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Home worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 112,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invitation Home by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

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