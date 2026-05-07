Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 21,101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $51,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $677.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $743.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $359.48 and a one year high of $749.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $702.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — CW reported $3.48 EPS vs. $3.32 expected, with a 13.8% net margin and ROE near 19%. The company published its earnings slide deck for the quarter. Q1 Slide Deck

Q1 results beat consensus — CW reported $3.48 EPS vs. $3.32 expected, with a 13.8% net margin and ROE near 19%. The company published its earnings slide deck for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Curtiss‑Wright said it raised full‑year 2026 guidance on sales, operating margin, EPS and free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the recovery and cash generation profile. Press Release: Business Wire

Curtiss‑Wright said it raised full‑year 2026 guidance on sales, operating margin, EPS and free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the recovery and cash generation profile. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and analyst tone remain constructive: Hedge fund ownership is sizable and Wall Street consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” which can support multiple expansion given strong defense exposure. InsiderMonkey: Hedge Fund Ownership & Rating

Institutional support and analyst tone remain constructive: Hedge fund ownership is sizable and Wall Street consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” which can support multiple expansion given strong defense exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Market and sector write‑ups highlight a strong defense tailwind but warn valuation is a test — positive revenue momentum may be offset by a premium multiple. Investing.com: Valuation Piece

Market and sector write‑ups highlight a strong defense tailwind but warn valuation is a test — positive revenue momentum may be offset by a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Local and sector outlets provided Q1 snapshots and pre‑earnings context; these are largely informational recaps of results and estimates. Q1 Snapshot

Local and sector outlets provided Q1 snapshots and pre‑earnings context; these are largely informational recaps of results and estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage compared CW to aerospace peers and summarized street estimates ahead of the report — useful for context but not market‑moving now. Zacks: Peer Comparison

Pre‑earnings coverage compared CW to aerospace peers and summarized street estimates ahead of the report — useful for context but not market‑moving now. Negative Sentiment: Updated FY‑2026 guidance is a bit mixed: management set EPS at $14.90–$15.30 (around consensus) but gave revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.8B, which is slightly shy of some street expectations—this could temper upside if future quarters show top‑line softness.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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