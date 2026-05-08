Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,652,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Humana by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,151,759,000 after buying an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,670,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $531,647,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $247.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average is $226.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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