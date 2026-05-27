Swedbank AB Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 9,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after purchasing an additional 936,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $364.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.99. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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