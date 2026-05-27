Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,518,546,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,182,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $646,492,000 after buying an additional 267,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after buying an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $215,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,807,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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