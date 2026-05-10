Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Swedbank AB Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 4,659 additional shares and bringing its total to 22,155 shares valued at about $11.32 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 91.58% of Teledyne’s stock. Several smaller institutions also opened new positions in the company during recent quarters.
  • Analysts are broadly positive on TDY, with five Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $693.71. Teledyne also recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $5.80 EPS on $1.56 billion in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $693.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $621.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.52 and a 200 day moving average of $585.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.61 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teledyne Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines