Swedbank AB Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Swedbank AB cut its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 126,193 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here