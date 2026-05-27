Swedbank AB Has $13.44 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,556 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,306,638. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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