Swedbank AB Has $22.97 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 346,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Richard Beckwitt bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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