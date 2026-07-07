Swedbank AB Has $260.85 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910,942 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 792,082 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $260,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC reportedly boosted Intel (INTC) to a Street-high $200 price target, saying the company could benefit from stronger server-chip sales and progress in its foundry turnaround.

HSBC reportedly boosted to a Street-high $200 price target, saying the company could benefit from stronger server-chip sales and progress in its foundry turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s AI and data-center positioning remains a key long-term bullish driver, with recent commentary pointing to new processor innovation and improving investor confidence in the turnaround story.

Intel’s AI and data-center positioning remains a key long-term bullish driver, with recent commentary pointing to new processor innovation and improving investor confidence in the turnaround story. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s upcoming earnings report is being watched as a potential catalyst, with investors looking for updates on pricing, margins, and customer commitments tied to the 18A process.

Intel’s upcoming earnings report is being watched as a potential catalyst, with investors looking for updates on pricing, margins, and customer commitments tied to the 18A process. Negative Sentiment: The semiconductor sector sold off broadly after Samsung’s report failed to calm AI-related concerns, pressuring Intel (INTC) along with Micron, AMD, and other chip names as traders reassessed the sustainability of the AI rally.

The semiconductor sector sold off broadly after Samsung’s report failed to calm AI-related concerns, pressuring along with Micron, AMD, and other chip names as traders reassessed the sustainability of the AI rally. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that Intel had become extended after a sharp recent rally, making it vulnerable to profit-taking when investors rotated out of high-flying AI stocks.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $13.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,906,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,305,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.87 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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