Swedbank AB Has $26.24 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 230.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 100,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.81 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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