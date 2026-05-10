Swedbank AB Has $3.28 Million Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Swedbank AB grew its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 1,026.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 152.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,776,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts: Sign Up

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leonardo DRS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $320,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,245.64. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,528.80. The trade was a 64.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,361 shares of company stock worth $2,944,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leonardo DRS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leonardo DRS wasn't on the list.

While Leonardo DRS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here