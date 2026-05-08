Swedbank AB Has $36.62 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,788 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,091 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $135,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,377 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,332 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FDX opened at $375.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.35 and a 12 month high of $404.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised FedEx from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.04.

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FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

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