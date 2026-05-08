Swedbank AB Has $38.76 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043,468 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares in the company, valued at $23,495,271.15. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,949 shares of company stock worth $902,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.9%

PEG stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.42.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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