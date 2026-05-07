Swedbank AB Has $50.12 Million Stock Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Swedbank AB decreased its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 523,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.31% of APi Group worth $50,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 1,018,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $45,555,984.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,542,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,850,249.14. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $10,119,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,296,811 shares in the company, valued at $417,147,909.57. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,126,000 shares of company stock worth $217,071,030. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE APG opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $49.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

Key Headlines Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: APi reported an earnings beat for the quarter (EPS $0.32 vs. $0.30 consensus) and revenue of $1.98B vs. $1.92B expected; revenue rose ~15.3% year-over-year, supporting the stock’s upward move. MarketBeat APi Group report

APi reported an earnings beat for the quarter (EPS $0.32 vs. $0.30 consensus) and revenue of $1.98B vs. $1.92B expected; revenue rose ~15.3% year-over-year, supporting the stock’s upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Director James E. Lillie executed multiple sales on May 4–5 totaling ~360,000 shares (several trades at ~$44.87–$45.50). Each sale was disclosed as executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; Lillie still holds a large stake. These planned sales are informative on supply but less indicative of new private views. SEC filing (Lillie)

Director James E. Lillie executed multiple sales on May 4–5 totaling ~360,000 shares (several trades at ~$44.87–$45.50). Each sale was disclosed as executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; Lillie still holds a large stake. These planned sales are informative on supply but less indicative of new private views. Neutral Sentiment: Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares on May 5 at ~ $45.49 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and still retains a multi-million-share position; the isolated smaller sale is likely neutral in isolation. SEC filing (Ashken)

Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares on May 5 at ~ $45.49 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and still retains a multi-million-share position; the isolated smaller sale is likely neutral in isolation. Negative Sentiment: Also on May 4, Ian G. H. Ashken sold a large block of 1,018,466 shares (≈9.64% reduction of his stake) at ~ $44.73 (reported value ≈ $45.6M). Although executed under a pre-arranged plan, the size and concentration of this sale can be viewed negatively by the market and may add selling pressure. SEC filing (Ashken large sale)

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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