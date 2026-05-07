Swedbank AB Has $52.07 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of CME Group worth $52,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CME opened at $288.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $257.17 and a one year high of $329.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $302.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.CME Group's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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