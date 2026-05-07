Swedbank AB Has $63.19 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 22,773.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,214 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 260,072 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.52% of AeroVironment worth $63,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,890,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $193,390,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial raised AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.29, for a total value of $49,322.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,052.29. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,638.30. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $740,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AV’s LOCUST system completed a first‑of‑its‑kind counter‑UAS laser test at White Sands in coordination with JIATF‑401 and the FAA — a technical and regulatory milestone that validates AV’s directed‑energy C‑UAS capability and can accelerate government procurement interest. AV's LOCUST Demonstrates Landmark Capability at White Sands

AV’s LOCUST system completed a first‑of‑its‑kind counter‑UAS laser test at White Sands in coordination with JIATF‑401 and the FAA — a technical and regulatory milestone that validates AV’s directed‑energy C‑UAS capability and can accelerate government procurement interest. Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment won a U.S. Army prototype agreement for its Switchblade 400 under the LASSO program and announced Halo_Shield, a modular counter‑UAS system — moves that expand its addressable defense market (loitering munitions + layered counter‑drone solutions) and create more program‑of‑record potential. AeroVironment Expands Loitering Munition And Counter UAS Ecosystem

AeroVironment won a U.S. Army prototype agreement for its Switchblade 400 under the LASSO program and announced Halo_Shield, a modular counter‑UAS system — moves that expand its addressable defense market (loitering munitions + layered counter‑drone solutions) and create more program‑of‑record potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AVAV from "strong sell" to "hold," a modest analyst outlook improvement that reduces immediate sell‑side pressure but is not a strong buy signal. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded AVAV from "strong sell" to "hold," a modest analyst outlook improvement that reduces immediate sell‑side pressure but is not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media/analyst coverage has highlighted AVAV as a Wall Street interest name with upside potential, but such features often reflect analyst enthusiasm rather than new contract wins. Wall Street Coverage

Broader media/analyst coverage has highlighted AVAV as a Wall Street interest name with upside potential, but such features often reflect analyst enthusiasm rather than new contract wins. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently experienced a sharp one‑day drop (reported May 5), highlighting high volatility; that pullback likely reflected profit taking, sensitivity to macro/defense funding headlines, and investor reaction to past quarterly misses. AeroVironment Stock Slides

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $155.69 and a one year high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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