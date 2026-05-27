Swedbank AB Has $7.80 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,528 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,877,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $153,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $870,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 129,755 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,161 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

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