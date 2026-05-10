Swedbank AB Has $8.74 Million Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Swedbank AB increased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of W.P. Carey worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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