Swedbank AB Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,807 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ UAL opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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