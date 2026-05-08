Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Ventas by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $88.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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