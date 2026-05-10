Swedbank AB Invests $3.94 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,254 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $151.36.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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