Swedbank AB Invests $4.15 Million in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $199,176,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $102,557,000 after buying an additional 610,837 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 746,306 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 527,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,377,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $184,077,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $123.46 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $194.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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