Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

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Netskope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $11.62 on Monday. Netskope Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. Netskope's quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190--0.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netskope Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Netskope in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netskope in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Netskope from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netskope

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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