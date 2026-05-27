Swedbank AB Purchases 14,900 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Swedbank AB grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,031,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,638 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,587,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,295,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,853.04. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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