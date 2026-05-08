Swedbank AB Purchases 279,233 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 279,233 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.28% of Unum Group worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $326,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE UNM opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $83.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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