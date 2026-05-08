Swedbank AB Purchases 3,530 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Swedbank AB grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $264,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $320.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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