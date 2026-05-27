Swedbank AB Purchases 4,659 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $628.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $631.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $693.71.

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Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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