Swedbank AB Purchases 690,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 433.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Twin City Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 126,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,754,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $540,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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