Swedbank AB Purchases 7,934 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,027 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Stryker were worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,389,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,045,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Stryker by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 466,256 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 305,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $294.49 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $289.91 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average is $355.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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