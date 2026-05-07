Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 581,661 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,312,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.36% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised nVent Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,923 shares of company stock worth $3,914,625 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about nVent Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Article Title

Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Article Title

Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Article Title

KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Article Title

Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Article Title

Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Article Title

Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Article Title

Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian downgrade/analysis raises macro-related downside risks (energy/macro shocks could pressure demand), adding a cautionary view for some investors. Article Title

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE NVT opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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