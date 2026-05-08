Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 395,071 shares of the company's stock worth $99,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,311 shares of the company's stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,848 shares of the company's stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the company's stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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