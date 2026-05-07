Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.82% of Birkenstock worth $61,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 99.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised Birkenstock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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