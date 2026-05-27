Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.70% of Ameresco worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 52.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Get Ameresco alerts: Sign Up

Ameresco Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $44.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AMRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,521.97. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,774. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $681,213. Insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameresco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameresco wasn't on the list.

While Ameresco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here