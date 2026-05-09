Swedbank AB Sells 132,000 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.83% of RXO worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RXO in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 146.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Get RXO alerts: Sign Up

More RXO News

Here are the key news stories impacting RXO this week:

Positive Sentiment: RXO reported Q1 adjusted results that matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates, helping ease concerns about demand trends and Amazon-related weakness. RXO Announces First-Quarter Results and Second-Quarter Outlook

RXO reported Q1 adjusted results that matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates, helping ease concerns about demand trends and Amazon-related weakness. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 outlook also topped Street expectations, with management projecting $27 million to $37 million in adjusted EBITDA and saying contract rates are trending toward high-single-digit gains. RXO expects $27M-$37M Q2 adjusted EBITDA...

The company’s Q2 outlook also topped Street expectations, with management projecting $27 million to $37 million in adjusted EBITDA and saying contract rates are trending toward high-single-digit gains. Positive Sentiment: Management said brokerage momentum is improving, full truckload volume strengthened through the quarter, and higher spot mix should support margins going forward. RXO raises contract rate outlook as Q2 profit seen higher

Management said brokerage momentum is improving, full truckload volume strengthened through the quarter, and higher spot mix should support margins going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets after the report, with TD Cowen lifting its target to $21 and Susquehanna increasing its target to $18, but both firms kept cautious ratings. Analyst updates on RXO

Analysts raised price targets after the report, with TD Cowen lifting its target to $21 and Susquehanna increasing its target to $18, but both firms kept cautious ratings. Negative Sentiment: RXO still posted a quarterly loss, and revenue was slightly down year over year, so investors remain focused on whether improved pricing and volume can translate into sustained profitability. RXO Reports Q1 Loss...

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Rxo Inc has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.96.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rxo Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.54.

Get Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RXO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RXO wasn't on the list.

While RXO currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here