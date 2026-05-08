Swedbank AB Sells 148,672 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,403 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 148,672 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.40% of Globus Medical worth $46,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,386 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,595 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $64,487,000 after buying an additional 224,587 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,752,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,951 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Globus Medical Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Globus Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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