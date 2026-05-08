Swedbank AB Sells 192,442 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,563 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 192,442 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,799. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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