Swedbank AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. $DSGR

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.35% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,353,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.56. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $489.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Distribution Solutions Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa purchased 14,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,039.15. This represents a 42.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

See Also

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