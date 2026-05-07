Swedbank AB Sells 55,532 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,532 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.09% of Option Care Health worth $54,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the company's stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,597,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Option Care Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases by management — CEO John Rademacher bought 12,500 shares (~$21.18 avg) and Director Harry Jansen Kraemer Jr. bought 36,610 shares (~$21.41 avg), increasing their holdings. Insider buys often signal management confidence and can support sentiment. Read More.

Large insider purchases by management — CEO John Rademacher bought 12,500 shares (~$21.18 avg) and Director Harry Jansen Kraemer Jr. bought 36,610 shares (~$21.41 avg), increasing their holdings. Insider buys often signal management confidence and can support sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view on OPCH, maintaining institutional support from a major broker despite recent headwinds. Read More.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view on OPCH, maintaining institutional support from a major broker despite recent headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Growth Officer transition announced (Christopher L. Grashoff departing) — routine leadership change that could cause short‑term execution questions until a successor is named. Read More.

Chief Growth Officer transition announced (Christopher L. Grashoff departing) — routine leadership change that could cause short‑term execution questions until a successor is named. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference (May 12) — an opportunity for management to provide clarity or updated guidance; could be a catalyst either way. Read More.

Management will present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference (May 12) — an opportunity for management to provide clarity or updated guidance; could be a catalyst either way. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q1 results were mixed: EPS of $0.40 beat the $0.37 estimate, but revenue of $1.35B missed the $1.39B consensus and FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $1.82–$1.92 — leaves upside dependent on margin gains and execution. Read More.

Recent Q1 results were mixed: EPS of $0.40 beat the $0.37 estimate, but revenue of $1.35B missed the $1.39B consensus and FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $1.82–$1.92 — leaves upside dependent on margin gains and execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations announced by several law firms (Schall Law, Howard G. Smith, Frank R. Cruz, Levi & Korsinsky, Block & Leviton) alleging potentially misleading disclosures related to the Q1 report and guidance adjustments — this raises legal, regulatory and reputational risk and is likely the primary driver of today’s selling and elevated volume. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Option Care Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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