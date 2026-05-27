Swedbank AB Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 270,027 shares of company stock worth $55,319,814 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BE opened at $302.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6,047.19 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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