Swedbank AB Takes Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.02.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 943.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $14,753,257.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,790,288. This represents a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $315,151.20. This trade represents a 81.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock valued at $38,211,967. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company's stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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