Swedbank AB Takes Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,312,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.36% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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