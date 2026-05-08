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Swedbank AB Trims Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
UFP Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Swedbank AB cut its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.5% in Q4, selling 25,000 shares and leaving it with 160,005 shares (about 2.08% of the company) valued at $35.53 million.
  • UFP reported quarterly EPS of $2.48, beating estimates of $2.18 while revenue came in at $154.2 million (slightly under consensus), with revenue up 4.1% year-over-year.
  • Analysts carry an average rating of Hold with a mean price target of $289, and institutional/hedge funds own roughly 87.28% of the stock.
  • Interested in UFP Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 2.08% of UFP Technologies worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.86 and a fifty-two week high of $274.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.78 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. UFP Technologies's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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