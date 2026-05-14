Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 69,887 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,899 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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