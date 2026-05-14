Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Trending Headlines about Zebra Technologies

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Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $246.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.55. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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