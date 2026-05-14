Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 20,023 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Leidos were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos by 2,924.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 391,784 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Leidos by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Leidos Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Leidos's payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here