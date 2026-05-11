Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,876 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 107,352 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.3% in the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 0.1%

INTC opened at $124.82 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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