Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Jabil were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,730,000 after buying an additional 327,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $355.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.52 and a twelve month high of $372.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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